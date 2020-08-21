Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's one brother has passed away and other is still critical.

COVID-19 infections in India have been growing among the older generation males and females, rapidly. As they have pre-existing health conditions, it gets hard for them to survive the virus attack on their fragile body and viral organs.

Entire nation is worried about Legendary Singer, SP Balasubramaniam's health due to COVID-19 infection and now, we hear the news that Dilip Kumar's brother, Aslam Khan passed away due to the infection in Lilavathi Hospital, Mumbai.

His other brother, Ehsaan has been put under ventilator support and his health remains critical too. Aslam Khan was admitted to the hospital on August 16 and he breathed his last on August 21 in the morning hours.

Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Muhammad Yusuf Khan, has been getting condolences messages from various Bollywood actors after hearing to the tragic news. The legendary actor is 97 years old and he survived from a severe lung infection, two years ago.

He enjoyed his recovery with all his family members besides him at his home. We extend our deep sympathies and condolences to the actor and his family.