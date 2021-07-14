Dilijit Joins Hands With Tanzanian Artist Diamond Platinumz

Looks like Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh is really planning something for his fans this time. He has collaborated with Artist Tanzanian Diamond Platnumz, they seem to be working on some amazing music.

He shared the latest picture of him with Diamond Platnumz. The captions rans " Nakupenda Regina Ooh ". Check it out their picture right here:

On the other hand, Diamond Platnumz writes - “Trust me India 🇮🇳, i got you Covered! + @diljitdosanjh = #Punjabi #swahilination #wasafi” Check out the pictures shared by Diamond Platnumz here:

Looks like the music album of Diljit and Diamond Platnumz is likely to be out soon. However, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited.

On the work front, Diljit's upcoming film 'Honsla Rakh’ is slated for release on October,15th, 2021. Apart from Diljit, the film also stars Shinda Grewal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa in prominent roles. At the same time, the audiences are waiting for an update on the release dates of ‘Jodi’ and ‘Ranna Ch Dhanna’.