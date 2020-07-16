MUMBAI: The second song from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer 'Dil Bechara' is out. The track called Taare Gin is an adorably romantic track where Sushant takes Sanjana to a prom.

Sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal, the song is winning hearts.

Watch the video here:

The film's eponymous title track left Sushant's admirers with a bundle of mixed emotions as they saw the late actor perform his final solo dance routine with panache.

Directed by Rajput's good friend Mukesh Chabbra, it is the last movie the actor shot for before his death by suicide on June 14.

Music-maestro AR Rahman has composed the album of the film.

Oscar-winner Rahman said the album of the film is "carefully curated" and Rajput's memories makes it even more special.

"Composing music doesn't have any formula, it is a thing of the heart. When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present it to the director. This whole album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant," the composer said.

"Dil Bechara", is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", which was based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. It chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie (Sanghi), who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma.

The film is penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta. Produced by Fox Star Studios, "Dil Bechara" will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar from July 24.