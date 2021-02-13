Did You Know Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Is A Soldier?

Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani are two sisters who picked two different careers, both being very challenging. Disha is beautiful and is a film actor whereas Khusboo is also beautiful but works with the Indian Army as a lieutenant, they are two sisters who choose two different fields of work, this no one can think of.

Usually, when one sibling is an actor the rest also try to enter the acting field itself. When we see Khusboo, she is a very good looking girl who is very talented and very much eligible to get into the acting field. But there is a passion in every individual, which they try to make it big in life.

Disha Patani has a beautiful smile, dances well, and made a mark in the film industry for herself. She has an elder sister named Khushboo Patani, who is also a fitness enthusiast just like the actor. Khusboo is born on 23 November 1991, the sisters have a beautiful sibling bond. Disha has often shared photos of Khushboo on her Instagram page clicked during her army training days.

Welldone done sisters, Wishing you both great success in your career ahead!!