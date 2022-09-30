Did Ranveer's Sweet Surprise Mean Deepika's Pregnant?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh duo is one of the most adorable jodis in B town. The two got married in a lavish ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan and is currently busy with the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film - Pathan.

The latest we hear is that all is not well between the couple. A media report hinted at their relationship has hit a rough patch.

Deepika was caught by the Mumbai paps at the airport amid rumours of their breakup. Deepika was seen wearing a striped top. She appeared calm as always. This was the first time she was seen in the public eye ever since rumours of her separation from husband Ranveer Singh surfaced.

So, what's the truth? Are they really going separate ways? Well, here's what we know so far...

Rumours of Deepveer separation surfaced following a tweet which went viral. However, Bollywood actor and Deep's husband Ranveer dismissed all rumours in a recent interview saying they have stayed by each other for a decade now. He also went on to say that he has learnt a lot from his wife. That's not it. Before signing off, Ranveer also said a sweet surprise awaited fans. We hope it's about the couple going the family way.

Is Deepika pregnant? We will soon know.

