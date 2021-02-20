Dia Mirza Shares An Emotional Message On Instagram

Bollywood beauty Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday. She took to her Instagram and shared an amazing photo with an emotional message. In the photo, one could see Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi in tradtional outfits and have been performing some wedding rituals. Dia donned a red coloured sari whereas Vaibhav looked elegant in white coloured outfit. Sharing the pic, she captioned it as, "No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again. #SunsetkeDiVaNe." Here is the post.

Two days ago, Dia shared a photo and captioned it as, "The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony! We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural."

She further wrote, "The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago. Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new. As Charles Bukowski said, "there is no lie in their fire." So what can be more uplifting and empowering than to see the sacred fire within a woman's heart and soul taking centre stage at a wedding? I am still overwhelmed by the magic of this one moment. Also, we said NO to ‘Kanyadaan’ and ‘Bidaai’ change begins with choice doesn’t it?"

