Dia Mirza Pregnant: Feels Blessed To Cradle Dreams In Her Womb

Actor and Champion of Nature Dia Mirza who recently returned after spending quality time with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and daughter Samaira in Maldives took to instagram today to announce the happy news of her pregnancy.

She posted a sun-dappled picture of herself with heart-felt words that said,

Blessed to be...

One with Mother Earth...

One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...

Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.

Of new saplings.

And the blossoming of hope.

Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Photo by @vaibh_r ❤️