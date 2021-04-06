Dia Mirza's Epic Reply To Netizen Who Questioned Her Pregnancy Timing

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy with a photo of hers from the Maldives, in which one could see her baby bump. She shared the photo with a caption, "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb." Here is the post.

One of the users wrote that why didn't she announce her pregnancy news before her wedding. Responding to the follower, she said that it was mainly because of medical reasons and it has nothing to do with the wedding.

Dia Mirza said that "She found out about her pregnancy while planning the wedding but decided to wait it out until we knew it was safe. Interesting question. Firstly, we didn't marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn't announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I've waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical."

Earlier, Dia Mirza was married to Sahil Sangha and they parted ways in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. Recently, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married amidst a gathering of close friends and family members. The actress went to the Maldives with her husband and stepdaughter.