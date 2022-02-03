Dia Mirza Channels her Hero Jane Goodall in her Wild and Green Instagram Post

The actor also shared a bunch of wildlife photographs that she has taken.

"If we kill off the wild, then we are killing a part of our souls.”

Dia Mirza started her Wednesday on a green note by sharing this inspiring Jane Goodall message on Instagram. She accompanied it with a joyful picture where she seems to be on a forest safari and soaking in the becalming, nurturing beauty of Mother Nature.

Dia, a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, has been on the front of the climate conversation in India and on her fortieth birthday, also donated over Rs 40 lakh to the families of 'van rakshaks' (forest guards) who had lost their lives during the pandemic in the line of duty.