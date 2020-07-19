MUMBAI: In a major announcement that has created a filmy buzz on Sunday, Deepika Padukone will star opposite Prabhas in Mahanati director Nag Ashwin’s upcoming pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project.

This will be the first time Deepika and Prabhas will be seen together.

The project makers have revealed that they have roped in Deepika in a Youtube video on Sunday at 11 am.

The project will also mark Deepika's Telugu debut. The film is slated to release next year, 2021.

Nag Ashwin in a statement said, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

“This film is a golden opportunity for us to cement our place in the annals of Indian Cinema history. It is also an incredible opportunity to enthrall the Indian audiences like never before, through the coming together of such extraordinary cinematic talents,” another statement from producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies read.

In February, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films, the project was officially announced via a special video.

Details of the project are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, at the work front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of his upcoming project Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and Prabhas will play the role of a palm reader.

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. She will be next seen in '83.