As the three actors - Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning on Saturday in the alleged 'drugs' case probe, the celebrities were followed by media intensively.

Deepika Padukone who returned from Goa to Mumbai for the questioning on Friday saw a trail of media vehicles following her from the time she set out from Goa. Netizens, including several celebrities and journalists, called out the chase and compared it to the unfortunate 'Lady Diana moment'.

Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed were killed in a tragic car crash in a Paris underpass on August 31, 1997, along with their French driver Henri Paul as they tried to outrun chasing photographers.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon said that the visuals played on the TV screens reminded her "of the hysteria that caused Princess Diana’s Car crash". "Reminds me of the hysteria that caused Princess Diana’s Car crash. I wish a little restrain and dignity is observed," she had tweeted.

Independent journalist Faye D'Souza tweeted, "TV channels chased Deepika Padukone’s car all the way to the airport in Goa. Can you imagine what it must have been like for her inside that car? Esp if she has anxiety issues. #privacy #MentalHealthAwareness #dignity (sic)."

Another journalist Dhanya Rajendran pointed out, "And don't forget the safety issues of doing something like this. Safety of all and others on the road too."

Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nandy tweeted, "Her (Deepika) anxiety wouldn't be misplaced, that's how Diana died."

One Twitter user wrote, "After seeing the media's crazy car chase for Deepika's story, is it just me who's reminded by the horrific car accident which killed Princess Diana. Looks quite a similar mad thirst. Praying for everyone's safety on the road."

Following the media chase incident, Sangram Singh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -I), said media vehicles will be seized if they are found endangering the lives of others while they chase actors' cars.

"Today we have observed a lot of media vehicles chasing people who were called for the inquiry. The vehicles will be seized because they are endangering their lives as well as lives of whoever was called and common people," Nishandar told news agency ANI.

On Saturday, the three actors were followed intensely. While Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor managed to evade media vehicles, Sara Ali Khan was followed closely.

It may be recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was mobbed by media persons when had left the NCB office after question, drawing immense criticism across several quarters.