MUMBAI: Former badminton champion Prakash Padukone turns 65 today. On his birthday, daughter Deepika Padukone posted a sweet message for her dad on his birthday on Wednesday sharing a childhood photograph.

The actor can be seen smiling before the camera sitting at her father's lap.

She wrote on the Instagram post: Deepika wrote, “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being!Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you! #pappa #padukone.”

Her sister Anisha Padukone also replied to the post showering love on the post.

Have a look at the photo:

To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you!❤️#pappa #padukone pic.twitter.com/EEuGvT6n90 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 10, 2020

Last month, Prakash celebrated 40 years of becoming the first-ever Indian to win the All England Badminton Championship. Deepika took to Twitter and wrote, “Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! They don’t make like you anymore… We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!”