MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone reached NCB office in south Mumbai on Saturday morning to record her statement in drugs probe linked to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Deepika arrived at the NCB guest house in Colaba at around 9.50 am.

As the case is high-profile, there is heavy police deployment outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office. Barricades have been put up and a large gathring on media is also present.

Other Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also summoned today.

Deepika has been summoned by the NCB as part of its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, who was questioned by the team on Friday. Karishma has also been asked to remain present for further questioning on Saturday.

According to media channels who claimed to have access to leaked WhatsApp chats, Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one "D" and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was.

Meanwhile, earlier reports emerged that Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh had asked the NCB if he could also remain present during her interrogation citing 'anxiety' issues of the actress. However, the NCB had on Friday clarified that it did not receive any such request.