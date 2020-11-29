Dark 7 White web series released through ZEE5 on 24th November 2020. It is a political thriller web series. Sumeet Vyas, Jatin Sarna and Nidhi Singh acted in the key roles in the series. Dark 7 White was directed by Sattwik Mohanty and was bankrolled by Balaji Telefilms. The series is an adaptation of the novel Dark White by Shweta Brijpuria. The series is creating a new record and most people are going gaga over the series.

Now, the news is that the series was leaked on the piracy websites like Tamilrocks, movierulz, and other websites. The series is now available for free download. Earlier, Karan Johar's reality web series 'The fabulous live of Bollywood wives' which released on 27th November on Netflix was also leaked.

The story of Dark 7 White is all about seven friends having high profile jobs, with the narrative shedding light on how their life was in the college days. Sumit Vyas acted in the lead role and he can be seen playing the role of Yudhveer Singh.