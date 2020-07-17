MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their love and prayers on all social media platforms. He also added that as the hospital's protocol was restrictive, so he couldn't share an update on his health.

In his latest tweet, Amitabh Bachchan has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their blessings, love and prayers.

"T 3596 - I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love," tweeted the 'Sholay' star.

Big B ended his tweet with emojis of folded hands and the heart sign.

Big B also posted a picture of deities, along with the Sanskrit chant: "Tvameva mata cha pita tvameva; tvameva bandhush cha sakha tvameva; tvameva vidya dravinam tvameva; tvameva sarvam mama dev dev (you are my mother and you are my father; you are my friend and you are my companion; you are knowledge and you are wealth; O lord you are everything to me)."

Big B and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, had tested positive for Coronavirus and were hospitalised last Saturday.

Just a day later, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive and were hospitalised. They were under home quarantine.

The Bachchans are admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.

