Coolie No. 1 Breaks Viewership Records On Amazon Prime Video

Pooja Entertainment's Christmas offering 'Coolie No. 1' has smashed more viewership records than any other film on Amazon Prime, India in its opening weekend. The David Dhawan directorial was watched in more than 3700 cities and towns in India and in over 165 (and counting) countries within just 72 hours of its release.

On the Internet, the songs of 'Coolie No. 1' trended consistently and the film became the most searched Prime Video film title of 2020 before its release.



According to Amazon's January 2021, first day, first stream report, 'Coolie No. 1' has decisively captivated the audience in India and around the world. The Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer registered phenomenal viewership across Indian cities and towns within the first three days of its release. Moreover, the family entertainer has been streamed in over 165 countries and territories on its opening weekend.

“At Amazon, our customers remain at the heart of everything we do. This year we have entertained our consumers with movies across genres and languages and we’re glad that each of them have been loved and appreciated by the audience.” Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response on Coolie No. 1 and we will continue to bring a wide variety of engaging and entertaining content for our customers”

Actor Varun Dhawan shares, “The experience of recreating a classic film that I grew up watching has been surreal; and it is humbling to receive such love and appreciation from viewers in India across the world. In a year like this we wanted to bring smiles to the audiences’ faces with a story that would entertain the entire family. My father and I are elated over the support from Amazon Prime Video. Together we have delivered a film that has brought a smile to viewers across the world.”

Jackky Bhagnani from Pooja Entertainment concludes, “I am so happy that in the silver jubilee year of our production house, we have delivered a winner that has cut across geographical boundaries and exceeded expectations all around. We are overwhelmed with the love that we have received from across India and the world and it reinforces our belief in wholesome entertainment."

Amazon Prime Video presents Coolie No. 1 - A Pooja Entertainment Franchise, Directed by David Dhawan, Produced By: Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh