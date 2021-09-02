Chehre Wraps Up Gruelling Schedule in Slovakia, Big B Hails Anand Pandit

SH: Bachchan applauded the producer for taking care of every single crew member in sub-zero temperatures

Anand Pandit's passion project 'Chehre' has been running successfully in theatres and has won much acclaim for its suspenseful theme, powerful performances, and solid writing. In an informal chat with Pandit and co-star Emran Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan recently praised the extraordinary care that was lavished upon the cast and crew during the film's schedule in Slovakia.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "Before we discuss anything else, I must tell you Anand Bhai what an exemplary and extraordinary producer you have been. As a producer, you have excelled and looked after the entire production and the unit so beautifully, I can not express it enough. I was so petrified when I was told that we have to go to Slovakia and that we have to shoot in the snow. I realised that shooting in -17 degrees would entail a lot of care and a lot of precaution given how big the crew was.

I didn’t know what the exact number of the crew members was but we all needed warm clothes and winter gear. Anand Bhai, when I landed there, I saw every crew member, no matter what contribution they were making to the film, was wearing warm socks, winter clothing and there were impeccable heating arrangements available for all of us, so we could work in that intense winter. This was an incredible job and I truly appreciate it. Thank you so much for looking after all of us."

Bachchan added that Pandit ensured the well-being and comfort of everyone in the challenging climate conditions with such care, that not even a single member of the crew felt a twinge of discomfort during the shoot.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, 'Chehre' also stars Emran Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. The film was released in theatres across the country on August 27, 2021.