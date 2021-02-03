Checkout Mandira Bedi’s First Gym Workout Post Lockdown

Mandira Bedi serves Monday motivation in a new fitness video as she returns to the gym for aerobic exercises, cardio workout, planks, and more after almost a year

Mandira Bedi tried working out after a long break and boy, was she sweating. In a new post on Instagram, Mandira shared a short clip from her fitness session at the gym in Conrad Pune, a 5-star hotel where she is staying with her kids Vir and Tara.

Inspiring fans towards a fitter and healthier lifestyle, Saaho actor Mandira Bedi gave a glimpse of her machine workout as she returned to the gym after March 2020. Mandira looked comfortable in a black sports bra and tights, worked out with the help of several types of equipment at the gym. She also did planks. In the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Mandira was not able to go to the gym in Mumbai. Hence, she worked out at home.

After her last visit to the gym in March 2020, Mandira documented her experience in the gym after ages in her post on Instagram.

The video opens to Mandira concentrating on improving postures and spinal stability through lateral pull-down while sitting at a cable pulley machine and working out her shoulders and back. This exercise is performed while sitting with one’s upper thighs restrained under a thigh pad.

Using adjustable resistance, usually plates, and one pulls the hanging bar down to reach their chin level before releasing it back up with control and repeating the same pulldown exercise. Mandira was seen doing planks exercise next followed by jumping jacks, standing cable row, a run on the treadmill, and more.

"And THIS is what a gym feels like after my last visit to one in March 2020. It was like going dancing again!!! Oh how I missed the machine and the vibe," Mandira said in the caption of her post.

Here are some more pictures and videos from Mandira's staycation in Conrad Pune.

Mandira Bedi, 48, is a fitness enthusiast and frequently posts snippets from her workout session on Instagram. She is best known for her roles in the films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ittefaq, and Saaho.