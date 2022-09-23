Can You Guess The Cost of Priyanka Chopra's Black Backless Dress?

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently in New York with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. After spending some quality time with her baby girl at the big apple, the former Miss World was spotted on the streets of NYC making a stylish appearance.

Priyanka, who was accompanied by Nick opted for a Khaite backless dress in black which costs around Rs 2,01,409.

The brand's website describes the outfit as, "Framed by a stand collar and shoulder cutouts, it reveals an open back traced by laces that thread through silver-toned D-rings. With a Basque waistline mirrored by the pleated skirt's notched hem, it slips on for a fluid fit."

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

