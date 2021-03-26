Buzz: SRK Charging 100 Crore Remuneration For Pathan

After a long gap, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen with the movie, Pathan. The film is touted to be an action entertainer and Shah Rukh Khan is likely to act as a secret agent. Official information regarding this is awaited.

According to reports, both Salman and Aamir Khan will be making guest appearances role in the SRK film, Pathan. Siddharth Anand is the director of the film and the film went on the floors in November last year in Mumbai. Yash Raj Films is producing the movie. It is said that SRK liked the script of the film a lot and so he had decided to go with Pathan first. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen in prominent roles in the film. Vishal Dadlani is the music director of the film.

Vishal Dadlani wrote, “No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we’re all working towards a kickass film with great songs! #Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani.”

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as the protagonist while John Abraham will be seen as an antagonist. Now, what grabbed our attention is the remuneration of SRK. Of course, we know that he is one of the highest-paid stars in B-town and now for Pathan, he is charging a bomb... Yes. According to reports, SRK will be paid a whopping 100 crore rupees as remuneration for the film. Here is the tweet.