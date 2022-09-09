Brahmastra Twitter Review

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra was released in the theatres on September 9. Ayan Mukerji directed the film and it was made on a huge budget. The movie is inspired by stories from Indian mythology.

According to the reports, Brahmastra is the costliest Hindi film that has ever been made. The grand celluloid was reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 410 crore.

Besides Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the key roles.

Here is the Twitter Review and see netizens rating on the film.

#Brahmastra SPECTACULAR in the way Epic storyline with superb screenplay each and every moments is interesting VFX is in another level #RanbirKapoor delivered career best act #AliaBhatt also done fab job hats off to Ayan Mukherjee.

Rate - ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 (4.5/5)#BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/X2321ozwzV — BOLLYWOOD BUDDIE (@BollywoodBuddie) September 8, 2022

Finally watched the movie. Not expected the worst level of screenplay. The story is not up to mark. The only best thing in the movie is SRK's cameo. The run time could have been trimmed 20-25 minutes. Rating- 1 ⭐/ 5 ⭐#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #BrahmastraReview #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/AoVn11h2Q7 — MD Shopon (@MDShopo53237670) September 8, 2022

Pathetic movie, No story better watch shangchi Or kangfu panda. Wayy better

Average VFX My rating 1.69/10 ⭐ That 0.69 is for alia #BrahmastraReview — Krishna_007 (@vamsisaikrish37) September 8, 2022

Audience after first 30 min of Brahmastr:#brahmastrareview pic.twitter.com/nC8NNbVcme — Kangana Ranaut (@TeamKangana2) September 8, 2022

#Brahmastra Review: The best thing is #AyanMukerji has utilised each actor in a good way. For eg: #Nagarjuna's character is very good & is not a filler to make the film star-studded ✌️ His words for VFX stands true & visually #Brahmāstra stands out 👏#BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/ycLzAj50NM — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) September 8, 2022

