Brahmastra Teaser Released

Director Ayan Mukherji’s upcoming flick ‘Brahmastra’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The makers have unveiled motion poster from the film at Delhi.

The striking motion poster reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva amidst jaw dropping visuals of fire and glory.

Director Ayan Mukerji speaks on the occasion of presenting Brahmāstra to audiences in 2022, “It’s a story I have lived for the last 10 years. Brahmāstra is the perfect family big ticket entertainer, a cinematic experience unlike anything seen in India before, filled with fantasy and adventure, with drama and a lot of heart and I am happy to finally present it to audiences. We have envisioned and scaled Brahmāstra with cutting edge technology and never seen before visual spectacles, an attempt to create a global pop culture phenomenon from India.” He continues, “It gives us immense happiness to see audiences back to the theatres and my team and I are keenly looking forward to an exciting journey, as we share Brahmāstra with our audiences over the next few months.”

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.