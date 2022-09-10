Brahmastra Part 2 Shelved After Box Office Disaster

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor seems to be upset with the response to his latest movie, Brahmastra. The film was released amid huge hype and expectations. Unfortunately, the film has failed to live up to the audience' expectations.

While a section of the audience, including celebrities are hailing Ranbir's performance in the film. Another set of people are not happy with the content of the film.

Overall, Brahmastra is watchable only for VFX and special cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Despite mixed reviews, Bharmastra made a business of Rs 25 cr on its opening day at the worldwide box office. The opening day collection of Brahmastra is something to cheer about.

The film has been directed by Ayan Mukherji, who had confirmed prior to the movie's release that Brahmastra will be made in two parts.

Now, there are reports doing the rounds that Brahmastra Part 2 is likely to be shelved due to its lacklustre performance at the box office. The makers are said to have incurred a loss of around 800 crores as per reports.

We don't know whether the news of Brahmastra being shelved is fabricated or authentic. An official announcement regarding the same is awaited. Alia Bhatt is the leading lady in the film. Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar.