Brahmastra To Overtake KGF 2 at Box Office: Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of his recent outing Brahmastra. Despite all the negative talk, the film has been performing well at the worldwide box office. Brahmastra is the fastest film to join Rs 300 cr club at the worldwide box office.

Brahmastra opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. Fans are loving Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Brahmastra. The film has grossed $5 million at the USA box office.

Also Read: Prabhas' Kind Gesture in Krishnam Raju's Funeral Winning Hearts

Ranbir's Brahmastra is close to overtaking Yash's KGF 2 as the latter's film had made a business of $7.4 million. Brahmastra has managed to collect $5million and counting at the box office.

#Brahmastra becomes the highest non-south grosser in the USA this year as it crosses $5 Million by Tuesday. That’s sensational! Highest Indian grossers in USA in 2022:#RRRMovie: $14.4 M#KGF2: $7.4 M#Brahmastra: $5 M (counting)#KashmirFiles: $4 M#LSC: $3.3 M Poised for No2 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) September 14, 2022

The highest Indian grossing film in USA of this year is RRR. Will Brahmastra be able to surpass RRR in USA or not remains to be seen. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra has been produced by Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna are seen in key roles. Watch this space for more updates.