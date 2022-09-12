Brahmastra Opening Weekend Collections

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' has taken a record start at the box office in India. The film earned mixed reviews from several quarters. But, the film is not slowing down at the box office.

According to our trusted sources, Brahmastra has managed to earn Rs 46 cr on Sunday. The film's total collection stands at Rs 125 cr. This is the biggest opening weekend total for Ranbir Kapoor, surpassing his previous record holder, Sanju.

Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra team are looking forward to holding a success meet of the film in a couple of days from now.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film was produced by Karan Johar. Besides Ranbir and Alia, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film.

