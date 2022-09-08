Brahmastra First Day Collection Prediction

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is returning to the silver screen with the much-awaited film Brahmastra . It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera, which bombed at the box office. No doubt, Ranbir Kapoor has pinned huge hopes on Brahmastra. This is the first film to bring newly-married couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together. Not to mention, they are also co-producers of Brahmastra.

The trailer, songs and posters of the movie have a struck chord with the audience. The advance booking for the film has opened across the globe. We have learnt from our sources that Brahmastra tickets are selling like hot cakes in North.

Trade pundits predict that Brahmastra is expected to register Rs 30 cr plus on its opening day at the box office. The film has an impressive star cast, including Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy. These actors will appear in prominent roles. For those who joined in late to the story, Bollywood best Jodi Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance in Brahmastra. Audience is excited to watch the film and find out what Brahmastra is all about. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and financed by Karan Johar.