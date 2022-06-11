The director Ayan Mukherji, has shared the first-look poster of Nagarjuna from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva movie, one of the most highly-awaited films of the year. The makers of the film announced that Nagarjuna will essay the role of an artist Anish in the trilogy.

The makers of the trilogy have introduced the character of Nagarjuna with these words, “Meet Anish and his NANDI ASTRA. With the strength of a 1000 Nandis.”

In the poster, Nagarjuna is seen in a powerful avatar. Posing with his mighty hands, he appears to be ready to fight with blood dripping from his forehead.

Earlier, the other first look of the lead characters of the movie like Alia, Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan have already been revealed.

The film director Ayan in the caption said, “Artist Anish and his Nandi Astra. When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts.”.

सहस्र नंदी हैं भुजबल जाके

अंधकार भी थर थर कांपे हाथों में जिसके है हज़ारों नंदियों का बल Meet Artist Anish and his NANDI ASTRA

With the strength of a 1000 Nandi’s

In the Trailer of Brahmāstra on JUNE 15 ॐ शिववाहनाय विद्महे तुण्डाय धीमहि, तन्नो नन्दी: प्रचोदयात#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/Gpk2FyBwja — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) June 11, 2022

Talking about Nagarjuna’s character and his ‘Nandi Astra’, Ayan said, “His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie.” Ayan has ended the note by saying, “Some of that [Nandi Astra]”, in our trailer on June 15.

Actor Alia Bhatt has also shared the first look poster of Nagarjuna’s character in the film on her Instagram.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be the first instalment of a three-part epic trilogy. Nagarjuna plays the role of an archaeologist in the film, it will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles of Shiva and Isha, respectively. Besides them, it also has Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles. Brahmastra will be released on 9.9.2022.