Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva First Ever Indian Film to Make it to Disney’s Global Theatrical Release Slate

The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has added the first part of the trilogy and Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva' to its GLOBAL theatrical release slate which also includes Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar: The Way of Water for 2022.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Produced by Fox Star Studios (owned by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) and Dharma Productions, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva will release on 09.09.2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.