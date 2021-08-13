Boycott Radhika Apte, Save Indian Culture; Netizens Troll Bold Actress

Actress Radhika Apte needs no introduction. This bold beauty who has acted in several Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies has created a place of her own in the film industry. She is one actress who doesn't shy away from playing any role as long as the character gives her immense scope to showcase her acting chops.

Radhika Apte is also controversy's favourite child. Now, Radhika is back in the news again.

Netizens have started trending the hashtag #BoycottRadhikaApte on Twitter. Comments have flooded her timeline and the word is spreading like wildfire on social media. If you are wondering what might the reason behind this. Well, Raj Kundra pornography case is why netizens are firing at Radhika.

It is known that Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is facing a police probe for allegedly forcibly filming pornographic videos with aspiring actresses. This issue has been the talk of the town for the past few days now.

However, without Radhika Apte's involvement in the case, her name is being dragged. Netizens are provoking the actress and questioning her as to why actors like Radhika Apte, who spoke publicly during the ‘Mee Too’ movement in the past, is silent on Raj Kundra issue. On the other hand, they are trolling her and demanding that she be nboycotted as she does a lot of movies involving bold scene. Boycott Radhika Apte, Save Indian Culture seem to be the mantra.