Both SRK, Aryan Khan Break Down On Seeing Each Other in NCB Custody

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was caught in possession of drugs on a luxury cruise off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night. He was accompanied by his friends when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a surprise raid at the rave party. Several banned substances were recovered from them. The NCB found charas hidden inside Aryan's lens case while they found some banned substances in between the sanitary napkins of a female accused too.

Shah Rukh Khan had been requesting a meeting with his son ever since he was detained. The Mumbai court also quashed Aryan's bail petition and sent him to 7-day NCB custody after the latter produced evidence of Aryan's Whatsapp chats in court. The messages in Aryan's phone pointed to an international drug racket.

It is learned that Shah Rukh Khan finally got a green signal from NCB to meet his son in the lockup. As per reporters there, Shah Rukh Khan broke down on seeing his son in NCB custody. The meeting turned emotional after Aryan Khan cried inconsolably upon seeing his actor father.

The NCB is expected to now summon Cordelia cruise event organizers on allowing banned substances at the party.