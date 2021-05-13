Bollywood Songs On Eid Celebration

The end of the holy month of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr, will soon be here. It is an auspicious festival that Muslims all over the world celebrate with great zeal and enthusiasm. This is the day that Prophet Muhammad is said to have received the first revelation of the Holy Quran.

The festival also marks the end of the holy month of fasting. This period ends with the 'Eid ka Chand.’ It is the sighting of a beautiful crescent moon that does not appear too often. ‘Eid’ means the day of celebration and Chand means moon. The moon seen on this day is considered to be a rare sighting.

To celebrate this auspicious day, Muslims make delicious food, give each other gifts and pray to the lord. This day can also be celebrated with songs and dance. Here is a playlist for you with all the best Bollywood Special songs to celebrate Eid.

1. Kun Faya Kun (Rockstar)

2. Arziyan (Delhi 6)

3. Khwaja Mere Khwaja (Jodha Akbar)

4. Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

5. Yoon Shabnami (Saawariya)

6. Aaj Ki Party (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

7. Chaand Nazar Aa Gya (Hero Hindustani)

8. Noor E Khuda (My Name Is Khan)

9. Allah Ke Bande (Waisa Bhi Hota Hai)

10. Piya Haji Ali (Fiza)