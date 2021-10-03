NCB Detains SRK Son Aryan Khan, Deets Inside

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood Megastar Shah Rukh Khan has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with drug seizure on the cruise ship.

According to the reports, Aryan Khan is currently being questioned and his WhatsApp chats are being examined. If he is involved in the case then he could be charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh Khan(SRK) and Gauri Khan's first child.

The NCB is also investigating Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, and Arbaaz Merchant.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB has said that neither any charge has been booked on Aryan Khan nor he was arrested.

Know About Aryan Khan:

Aryan Khan dubbed the Hindi version of The Lion King in 2019. SRK speaking to an entertainment website spoke about Aryan Khan. He said that "When we did Incredibles, Aryan was about nine years old. It was very sweet to hear his voice. Even now, years later when I'm doing it for Lion King. For me, it's an amazing bonding time with Aryan." Shah Rukh also added that "Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director, and is training for it in the US."

Aryan Khan was awarded the degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts. He graduated from Seven Oaks High School in London in 2016.

The hashtag #AryanKhan and #Drugs are trending on Twitter. See how netizens are reacting after the name Aryan Khan has come out.

