Bollywood Heroine Nora Fatehi Shares 'Zee Cine Awards 2020 Vlog' Alert On Instagram
Nora Fatehi is a Canadian dancer, model, actress, and singer. She comes from a Moroccan Canadian family but she considers herself as an Indian at heart. She appeared in various Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi language movies. She stepped into Bollywood with the film, "Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans". Nora won the hearts of the Telugu audience by doing special numbers in the films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2. She also acted in a couple of Malayalam movies like Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.
Nora is one of the celebs who stay active on social media. She enthralls the audience by sharing what is going on in her life. A couple of hours ago, she shared a video and captioned it as, "New Vlog ALERT... head over to my Youtube channel!" The video is all about her performance in 'Zee Cine Awards 2020'. Here is the video.
On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3' alongside Varun Dhawan. She is waiting for the release of her film, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' on Disney+ Hotstar very soon. No one can forget Nora's incredible dance performance in Dilbar. The song was first made on Sushmita Sen in Sirf Tum, was remixed for John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate.'
Here are some of the videos from the Instagram account of Nora Fatehi.
thanks to my fans, audience for uplifting me & celebrating me! July 4th is iconic for oriental dance giving it a platform in bollywood cinema, stage & youtube globally! Putting it on the map! Diversity is so important!This day opened up so many doors for me, inspired so many to dance confidently, to embrace & love themselves. Ive been waiting for a day like July 4th all my life as an artist & as an outsider to make a mark in a place like bollywood. Its a dream come true for me & so many like me! I get to represent for all the queens and kings out there who have a DREAM! Representation is so important & now anybody from any background, any part of the world can look up to me & believe that it can happen! the hustle dont stop! I hope to forever have ur support,love and encouragment! It wouldnt be possible without u guys! ❤️🔥🧿💪🏽 #Happydilbargirlday #blessed
🧿 Today changed my entire life forever, July 4th Dilbar was released.. i became the dilbar girl, the whole world stood up and noticed me.. and the rest is history 🔥😍❤️ this day is very special to me, this song is very special to me! I gained an amazing diverse fandom and created a brand that will forever inspire people! Im blesssed and grateful #happydilbargirlday ❤️🧿🔥
🧿 Celebrating 14 million with a Throw back of this video which changed my life forever! Impromptu solo during my performance for Miss India awards 2018 Bangalore.. this video BROKE the internet and got me dilbar! I Didn’t prepare for my solo , it was on the spot.. I was just feeling the music😍🔥 And for goodluck i wore the same outfit in the dilbar video too 🦄 Thank u for 14million, what a journey ❤️ 🧿
To celebrate 1 year of O saki saki heres a rehearsal video of me attempting the hook step for the first time!🧿🥳🔥i cant believe it 1 year already!!! 🤩🤩😍😍 check out my stories to see my lovely fans celebrating! P.s i had to practice more to clean my kick after this video 🙈 #oneyearofsakisaki