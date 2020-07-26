Nora Fatehi is a Canadian dancer, model, actress, and singer. She comes from a Moroccan Canadian family but she considers herself as an Indian at heart. She appeared in various Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi language movies. She stepped into Bollywood with the film, "Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans". Nora won the hearts of the Telugu audience by doing special numbers in the films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2. She also acted in a couple of Malayalam movies like Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Nora is one of the celebs who stay active on social media. She enthralls the audience by sharing what is going on in her life. A couple of hours ago, she shared a video and captioned it as, "New Vlog ALERT... head over to my Youtube channel!" The video is all about her performance in 'Zee Cine Awards 2020'. Here is the video.

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3' alongside Varun Dhawan. She is waiting for the release of her film, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' on Disney+ Hotstar very soon. No one can forget Nora's incredible dance performance in Dilbar. The song was first made on Sushmita Sen in Sirf Tum, was remixed for John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate.'

Here are some of the videos from the Instagram account of Nora Fatehi.