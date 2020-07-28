Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was spotted at the Santacruz police station on Monday as he arrived to record his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The 'Kedarnath' actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police are investigating the case and are recording statements from various people.

The police have so far questioned some of the Bollywood personalities including casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairman Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, YRFs casting director Shanoo Sharma, Rhea Chakraborthy, etc.

Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statements before Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe. Reports say that Mahesh Bhatt met the 'Kai Po Che!' actor only twice and Sushant was never offered any lead role in Sadak 2. It is said that Sushant had expressed an interest to join his hands with Mahesh Bhatt and had requested to be considered for any role in the movie, Sadak 2.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that, "Besides Mr Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager and actor Kangana Ranaut have been asked to join investigations into the case."

Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was a victim of nepotism in the Bollywood film industry. She was summoned by the Bandra police but currently, the 'Queen' actress is staying in Himachal Pradesh. She requested the police to send a team to the state to record her statement in person. Apoorva Mehta - The CEO of ‘Dharma Productions’ might record his statement on Tuesday morning.

A couple of days ago, Rhea Chakraborthy tweeted as, "I’m Sushants Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry"

She further tweeted as, "I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step."