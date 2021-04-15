Bollywood Film Shoots May Shift Out of Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has imposed restrictions, which are part of the ‘Break the Chain’ to curb the coronavirus. On these, ongoing rules many of the B-town films and television producers are considering shifting the locations outside of Maharashtra.

Until the situation comes to normal, no scenes to be shoot with the crowd. Only 33% crew be present at the location. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan, Salman Khan’s-Tiger 3 and Amitabh Bachan’s Goodbye, Ranveer Singh led- Cirkus films were shooting under these rules. This has bought a huge impact on Bollywood.

Even though it is a 15-day lockdown people are preparing themselves for an extension. This has led many small filmmakers to Goa to forward to complete their schedules. Most of the film will now be shot in Goa and Kolkata.

The makers of Ek-Villan 2 flew to Goa just before the restrictions were announced and says that the second part of the film will be scheduled in Goa, as expecting lockdown in the state