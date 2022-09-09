Bollywood Celebrities React to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. At 96 years old, she was the world’s oldest reigning head of state and Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Celebrities across the pond and beyond are heartbroken over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A nation and the world are now in mourning at the loss of the beloved monarch.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Twitter account of the royal family wrote on Thursday, September 8. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Reacting to the news, Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen and others mourned the demise of the longest-serving monarch of the UK.



What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll 🙏#BritainsLongestReigningMonarch #GodSpeed #DuggaDugga pic.twitter.com/6IghsI7C0u — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 8, 2022

End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII https://t.co/LWAwvAWwbQ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 8, 2022