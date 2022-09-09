Bollywood Celebrities React to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Sep 09, 2022, 08:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. At 96 years old, she was the world’s oldest reigning head of state and Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. 

Celebrities across the pond and beyond are heartbroken over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A nation and the world are now in mourning at the loss of the beloved monarch.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Twitter account of the royal family wrote on Thursday, September 8. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

 Reacting to the news,  Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen and others mourned the demise of the longest-serving monarch of the UK.
 


Read More:

Tags: 
Queen Elizabeth II
Kareena Kapoor
Advertisement
Back to Top