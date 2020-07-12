Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma is one of the stars in the tinsel town who gives fashion goals to everyone and is well known for her effortless style. Be it a couture gown or a desi one, she has that power to carry with much ease and panache. The 'PK' star never steps back to experiment with her style.

It is not new for Anushka to stun all and sundry with her oh-so-glamorous looks. She got featured on the cover of a fashion magazine. Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram account to shared the images from the cover photo shoot of the magazine. She went bold and grabbed all the attention towards her. Virat Kohli didn't give a miss to comment on the pictures of Anushka Sharma.

Anushka oozed tons and tons of glam and looked sensuous in this photo. She donned floral shorts and teamed it up with turquoise blue off-shoulder crop top. She added sheer netted pants. She captioned it as, “The cool breeze, the steady waves, some sand on my skin, the sun on back and salty hair. It was a good day." Anaita Adajania styled the diva. Many stars commented on the post. Here is the post.

Here is one more photo of Anushka Sharma from her Vogue photo shoot. She donned a printed black bikini and teamed it up with a sleeveless yellow crochet shrug.

Here are some other photos from the Instagram account of Anushka Sharma.

Anaita Shroff Adajania an Indian fashion stylist, costume designer and is the Fashion Director for Vogue India magazine also shared the photos of Anushka Sharma on her Instagram account.