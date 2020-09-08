As you all might be aware that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer in last month. Earlier, Sanjay was supposed to fly to the US for treatment but his wife Maanyata Dutt confirmed that the actor’s initial treatment will take place in Mumbai. To everyone's surprise, he has returned to the sets of Shamsheera to shoot for the film. The source was quoted as saying, “Sanjay Dutt is back to shooting for ‘Shamshera’. He will be shooting for two days, after which he will go in for his treatment.”

Sanjay Dutt is associated with five projects which are in different stages of productions. The five films cumulative budget are said to be around Rs 750 crore. Sanjay Dutt might have thought not to ruin or disappoint filmmakers for roping him in their film.

That’s why he could have joined in the shoot of Shamshera. After knowing about Sanjay Dutt’s health condition, all Bollywood filmmakers are waiting for his speedy recovery and they seem they do not want to cast anyone but him.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt’s starrer Sadak 2 had a digital release, earned poor reviews from critics and audience. But, the audience went gaga over Sanjay Dutt's performance in the film. Some section of people even said that he is the saviour and he nailed every scene of the film.

Sanjay Dutt has drawn huge accolades and appreciation for his role in 'Sadak' from several quarters. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Sadak 2 also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy and Mahesh Bhatt in prominent roles.

The Sadak 2 actor has successfully completed his first round of chemotherapy and the second round will begin next week.