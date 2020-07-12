MUMBAI: Bollywood's renowned actor Rekha's bungalow in suburban Bandra has been sealed after a security guard there tested positive for COVID-19.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed her bungalow ''Sea Springs'' and put a board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area, a civic official said on Sunday, July 12.

The guard at the 65-year-old actor tested positive on Tuesday, as reported by a news agency. The security guard has been hospitalised at BMC's COVID-19 care facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.

As the bungalow is a standalone one, only a portion of it has been sealed.

In another case, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening after he tested COVID-19 positive, is in isolation with "stable with mild symptoms", according to a leading channel. His son Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for the virus.

The actor had taken to Twitter to say he tested positive for COVID-19.

“T3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” the actor tweeted.

The other family members, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya have undergone tests for COVID-19. The results came negative and they are in home isolation. Shweta Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan also tested negative for coronavirus. Amitabh along with his family members stays in his bungalow which is called 'Jalsha'.