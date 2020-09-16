Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who is enjoying the phase of motherhood is not in a mood to talk about her future projects. Anushka Sharma was last seen in ‘Zero’ which also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. After that, she hasn’t signed any projects but she is busy producing a couple of projects.

Recently, it was rumoured that Anushka Sharma would be playing the female lead in Prabhas' ‘Adipurush’. According to the latest reports, Anushka Sharma is not a part of the film.

According to the sources, “Anushka is raring to resume work immediately post her pregnancy and there will be big announcements in place as and when the time is appropriate but Adipurush definitely doesn’t feature in her plans. She was not involved in the project at all and thus, she is definitely not doing the film. There has been no discussion on anything about this film right from the script to the dates with her."

Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Rama and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is set to feature as an antagonist in the film. Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well.

The film is expected to go on floors in 2021 and it is likely to hit the theatres sometime in 2022. Let us wait and see who will be the luckiest star to share screen space along with Prabhas in 'Adipurush'. We will inform you as soon the makers officially announce. So, guys, don't forget to watch this space for more updates.