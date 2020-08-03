PATNA: Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer from Bihar, heading a Patna Police team which is in Mumbai to investigate an abetment to suicide case on the basis of a complaint filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Patna has been forcibly quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday tweeted that, "IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite a request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon." Here is the tweet.

It is all known knowledge that Krishna Kumar Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has lodged a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty and six others at Bihar Police Station. He has levelled several allegations, including abetment to suicide and withdrawing crores of rupees from Sushant's bank account and mental harassment, against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members.

Shweta Singh Kirti reacted to BMC's decision to quarantine the officer. She tweeted that, "What? Is this even for real? How can an officer sent on duty be quarantined for 14 Days? #JusticeForSushant."

According to the sources, Ankita Lokhande the former girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput had informed his sister Shweta Singh Kirti that the ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor was unhappy as Rhea harassed him.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police are investigating the case and are recording statements from various people. The police have so far questioned some of the Bollywood personalities including casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairman Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, YRFs casting director Shanoo Sharma, Rhea Chakraborthy, Mahesh Bhatt, etc.