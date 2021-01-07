Bigg Boss 14: These Two Contestants Are In Red Zone

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 is hitting the headlines, thanks to contestants for giving a lot of content to the audience. Some of the contestants are making the show worth watching with their performance. Bigg Boss nominated four contestants Abhinav, Rubina, Jasmin and Aly Goni for breaking the rules.

The buzz on social media suggests that Jasmin and Aly Goni are in the danger zone in unofficial polls. They have bagged the same votes with a slight difference and it has become hard to predict which contestants will be homeless this weekend. Jasmin or Aly Goni one among these two will definitely face eviction.

Abhinav and Rubina might get saved from this week elimination as they have bagged the highest votes compared to other contestants. Guess what? Abhinav is ruling the charts and there are maximum chances for him to become the winner of the season. Who do you think will face elimination. Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

If you are looking forward to tonight's episode then this piece of news will surely make you jump from the sofa. If reports are to go anything, Bigg Boss makers are planning for the family week and contestants' family members are all set to make guest appearances in the show. Not to mention. gear up guys, it will be an emotional episode for all section of the audience. Don't miss it. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.