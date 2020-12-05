Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is one of the most highly rated reality shows in India. Every year, the show creates a record with its TRP ratings. This year too, there is a lot of interest in the show thanks to the contestants handpicked by the show organisers.

BB14 makers are gearing up for the grand finale which will take place any time soon. However, a recent leaked rumour about the elimination of Bigg Boss 14's most popular contestant Rahul Vaidya has created a storm on social media. With Vaidya's fans expressing their disappointment over the news that Salman Khan had evicted Rahul Vaidya. A promo of BB14 doing the rounds show the host asking Rahul to leave the show. This has angered netizens a lot who are spewing venom at the Bigg Boss organisers as well as host Salman Khan.

Rahul Vaidya's die hard fans have gone one step ahead and said that there is no Bigg Boss 14 without Rahul Vaidya. The hashtag No Rahul No BB14 is trending on Twitter. Have a look at the tweets...

Trend Alert: NO RAHUL NO BB14 is Trending with over 101k Tweets. RKVIANS becomes the first fandom to do 100k tweets with 7 different tagline.

4 consecutive in a week.@EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @justvoot @OrmaxMedia @viacom18 pic.twitter.com/gvaf51EQ5u — RG🌟 (@rgtino7) December 5, 2020

Nikki Tamboli wants to erase that memory with @rahulvaidya23 because she was completely wrong in that act of hiding oxygen mask ! NO RAHUL NO BB14 — Harshit The Cutest star (@Thecuteststar) December 5, 2020

