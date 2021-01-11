Jasmin Bhasin is one of the favourite contestants of Salman Khan got evicted from the house last night after staying for about 100 days. Fans are not happy with the eviction of Jasmin Bhasin. Some of the netizens are saying that Jasmin Bhasin is the only contestant in the history of Bigg Boss who made Salman Khan more emotional.

Jasmin apologised to Salman Khan, the host of the show and all her fans. In the episode, one could see Aly crying hugging and even Salman was in tears after announcing the name of Jasmin. Aly suffered breathlessness and had to take his inhaler. Rubina, Rahul asked Aly to calm down.

Jasmin Bhasin in an interview said that, “I was sad about my eviction, it was shocking. But then I was very happy for Aly. I wanted him to stay. He left the show once for me, I didn’t want him to go again. I will definitely miss him, main roz subah uth ke sabse pehle usko dekhti thi, I will miss that now.”

Jasmin said that she decided to visit her friends Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa instead of going to her own house. She said that 'I am in love with Aly and don't mind getting married this year." Let us wait and see what is going to happen.

After the news of Jasmin Bhasin's elimination broke out, the hashtag #BringJasminBhasinBack trended on Twitter. Now after the elimination of Jasmin, the hashtag #AlyGoni and #JasminBhasin are trending on the microblogging site. See how netizens are reacting to the eviction of Jasmin Bhasin.

#AlyGoni sacchi main bhot payar karta hai #JasminBhasin se aaj ye prove hogaya the way he break down & cried on national television💔. Seeing Aly like that, anyone will weep & even Salman felt it. Aly also got an asthma attack in betn. Stay strong Aly.#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/Fl9ayd8HUC — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 10, 2021

That is called What is True love Means...♥️

D way Aly cried Tonight....I felt sorry fr him...Salman Khan never cried fr anybody...if he cried fr somebody, She deserves to be a Second chance in d Show..Need of d Hour is We want Jasmin Bring Back....🧡#AlyGoni pic.twitter.com/N6n2ybr7Ho — Nilesh Amita Sunil Khedikar (@crazycricketboy) January 10, 2021

Purest love and most emotional eviction 😭💔#AlyGoni https://t.co/I5AGCrMrIB — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 10, 2021

#AlyGoni#JasminBhasin#JasMean

These moments of @AlyGoni defined 'Love'❤️ towards the @jasminbhasin, and you are lucky one his emotions and love such real and he show how much he loves pic.twitter.com/eHiGUZOIex — Sujeet Benval (@BenvalSujeet) January 10, 2021