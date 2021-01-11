Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin Evicted, Fan's Can't See Aly Goni Cry Like This!

Jan 11, 2021, 08:39 IST
- Sakshi Post

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the favourite contestants of Salman Khan got evicted from the house last night after staying for about 100 days. Fans are not happy with the eviction of Jasmin Bhasin. Some of the netizens are saying that Jasmin Bhasin is the only contestant in the history of Bigg Boss who made Salman Khan more emotional.

Jasmin apologised to Salman Khan, the host of the show and all her fans. In the episode, one could see Aly crying hugging and even Salman was in tears after announcing the name of Jasmin. Aly suffered breathlessness and had to take his inhaler. Rubina, Rahul asked Aly to calm down.

Jasmin Bhasin in an interview said that, “I was sad about my eviction, it was shocking. But then I was very happy for Aly. I wanted him to stay. He left the show once for me, I didn’t want him to go again. I will definitely miss him, main roz subah uth ke sabse pehle usko dekhti thi, I will miss that now.”

Jasmin said that she decided to visit her friends Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa instead of going to her own house. She said that 'I am in love with Aly and don't mind getting married this year." Let us wait and see what is going to happen.

After the news of Jasmin Bhasin's elimination broke out, the hashtag #BringJasminBhasinBack trended on Twitter. Now after the elimination of Jasmin, the hashtag #AlyGoni and #JasminBhasin are trending on the microblogging site. See how netizens are reacting to the eviction of Jasmin Bhasin. 

Advertisement
Back to Top