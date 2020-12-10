Bigg Boss 14: JasAly Wedding On Cards! Will Salman Bring Back Aly Goni?

Earlier, Jasmin Bhasin amazed everyone by confessing her love for Aly Goni. After Aly's exit from Hindi Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin started missing Aly.

In tonight's promo aired by the channel, Jasmin is seen talking about Aly with housemates and tells them how much she is missing Aly. She requests the Bigg Boss to brming Aly back to her " 'Mujhe mera Aly lautao, as a contestant bhejo,"While her housemate makes fun of her and says 'Aly as a Dulha (bridegroom) hi aayega abhi. He also asks Jasmin to call Aly 'love and jeevan sathi,' so that Bigg Bioss will understand and may bring him back on the show. As Rahul asks Jasmin to start preparations for Jas-Aly wedding, Jasmin turns red and starts blushing over his comments on her and Aly's relationship.

Meanwhile, Kashmera also joins Rahul and says Jasmin also knows Aly loves her a lot. Kashmera praises the bond between Aly and Jasmin.