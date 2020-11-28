Bigg Boss 14 Elimination: Aly Gony, Pavitra Punia In Danger Zone, These Four Contestants Will Reach BB14 Finals

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 is progressing at a brisk pace. BB14 contestants are coming up with new strategies to survive eviction while the show organisers too are doing their bit to make it challenging for the housemates to survive.

We already told you that a latest promo doing the rounds on social media about Bigg Boss 14 shows host Salman Khan saying that the grand finale will be held next week itself much to the disbelief of all the BB14 contestants. While rumours say that this may not be true considering the fact that the show makers have managed to get an extension of one more month during which time they intend to rope in some familiar celebrity faces to increase TRP, Salman himself is seen making the shocking announcement that just four of the remaining contestants of the house will move to the next week and that rest of the contestants will be shown the door.

So, if you are wondering which BB14 contestant will be eliminated from the show and which four will survive eviction, here's a look at the Bigg Boss 14 Elimination prediction

Rubina Dilaik

Abhinav Shukla

Jasmin Bhasin

Rahul Vaidya

Pavitra Punia

Aly Gony

The person at the bottom is likely to go first. So Aly Gony and Pavitra Punia are in danger zone.