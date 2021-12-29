Big Ticket Releases Lined Up For 2022

The film industry is finally beginning to see hope and revival on the horizon after two long, challenging pandemic hit years. As theatres slowly begin to open, there is anticipation in the air with audiences eagerly awaiting the return of their favourite stars to the silver screen. Here is our pick of the films that we most want to see in the months to come.

1. Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been in the news for its diverse locations, long and gruelling shooting schedule, delays due to the pandemic and perfectionist Aamir Khan’s unbelievable transformation into the titular character. This long-awaited comedy-drama is directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures and is the official adaptation of the 1994 film Forrest Gump ( based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name). The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi film debut.

2. Gangubai Kathiawadi: If the first trailer of this biographical crime drama is anything to go by, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be a spectacle unlike any other. Powered by yet another unforgettable performance by Alia Bhatt, the film is produced by Bhansali himself and Jayantilal Gada. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi featuring in extended cameo appearances. The story etches the journey of young Ganga who battles circumstances to become Gangubai, the madame who rules the red light area of Kamathipura with an iron fist. The film, loosely based on S. Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' is set to release in Hindi and will be dubbed in Telugu as well. The film is scheduled for worldwide release in theatres on 18 February, 2022.

3. Looop Lapeta: 'Looop Lapeta' is the official Hindi remake of the 1998 German cult classic ‘Run Lola Run’. Directed by Aakash Bhatia and jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, the film features Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles. It will be interesting to see how the film reinterprets the premise of the Tom Tykwer original in the Indian context and how Taapsee's ever reliable histrionics channel the character made famous by Franka Potente. We can't wait to watch how the film captures a frenetic race against time and just how one determined woman defies the clock to save a loved one's life.

4. Major: ‘Major’ is a rousing tale of courage and recounts the events leading up to the ultimate sacrifice of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan during the 26/11 attacks in 2008. Painstakingly researched and filmed with great attention to Major Unnikrishnan's extraordinary life, this biographical action film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures Films India, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and later dubbed into Malayalam, the film stars Adivi Sesh in the titular role. Adivi is also making his Hindi film debut with 'Major' and has even written the screenplay of the film.

5. RRR: RRR is an upcoming Indian Telugu period action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli, and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran play supporting roles. This is a larger-than-life fictional narration of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao). Set in 1920, the film is expected to be a visual treat and a rousing entertainer.