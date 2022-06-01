Big Breaking News: Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Rejects KKK12?

The show was hosted by none other than Kangana Ranaut. During the finale of Lock Upp, there was news that Munawar Faruqui will be participating in stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show is hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. Now, we hear is that Munawar Faruqui is not taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

He seems to have walked out of the show. Munawar Faruqui wasn't spotted at the airport along with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants. There's also buzz that Munawar Faruqui is very much part of the show. He couldn't join the team due to personal issues. Munawar Faruqui will soon be joining with his team members in Cape Town. So there is a lot of confusion and talk about his participation in the show.

On the professional front, Munawar Faruqui is all set to make his acting debut in a music video. Talking about Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the show will most likely premiere on Colors TV by July end or August.