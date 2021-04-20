Big B Does Katrina's Kanyadaan at Wedding: Watch Video

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Tamil star Prabhu, Katrina Kaif were seen in a commercial advertisement. In the advertisement, Amitabh Bachchan will do Katrina's Kanyadaan at the wedding and it is so touching. The video went viral in no time. Everyone is in love with the advertisement.

Katrina took to her Instagram and shared a video with the caption, "The auspicious beginning of a new togetherness.... a bond nurtured by trust, blessed by loved ones and honoured through traditions. Bringing together this auspicious moment is Muhurat - a wedding jewellery collection that cherishes & celebrates the Indian bride." Here is the video.