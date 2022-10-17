Bhediya First Look: Varun Dhawan Turns Into Werewolf

Get ready for another VFX film. This time Bollywood star Varun Dhawan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in his upcoming ‘Bhediya’ movie. On Monday, Varun shared a new poster of his upcoming horror comedy. The poster shows him turning into a fierce werewolf during a full moon night.

In his post, the Main Tera Hero actor also revealed that the trailer of the movie will be released on October 19. “Ab hoga jungle mein kaand. Bhediya trailer howling on October 19,” Varun Dhawan captioned the Insta post.

In the poster, we can see Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Paalin Kabak and Deepak Dobriya roaming with torchlights in the dead of night. The movie will be heavy on visual effects as the film director Amar Kaushik has roped in Hollywood`s premier effects studio Mr. X for the exquisite graphics.

Also Read: It's Official BTS Military Service Happening, ARMY Not Happy At All

